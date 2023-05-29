Osimhem bags brace as Buhari confers MFR honours on striker

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, bagged a brace for his club Napoli in their 2-2 draw at Bologna a few hours after the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, announced the conferment of the National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) on him.

The national honour was bestowed on the 24-year-old by Buhari yesterday afternoon. The presidential recognition comes as appreciation for Osimhen’s contributions to the country’s football since bursting into the international scene during his U17 days. Prior to the conferment of the national honour, Osimhen helped Napoli win the Serie A title.

He was an integral part of the Golden Eaglets that won the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile. There, he finished as the highest goalscorer, winning the Golden Boot along with the Silver Ball for his awe-inspiring performances. He reacted to the good news in a positive way after scoring Napoli’s two goals in the stalemate at Bologna.