Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, has expressed delight over his permanent switch to Turkish champions Galatasaray, assuring fans of his total commitment to the club.

The 26-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Rams Park from Italian side Napoli, where he netted 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 matches, guiding the Istanbul giants to the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles.

He also finished the campaign as the league’s top scorer.

Although he attracted lucrative bids from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, Osimhen chose to remain with Galatasaray, who paid his €75m transfer fee to secure his services.

The Nigerian star has already hit the ground running, scoring in two of the club’s first three league games this season.

The ex-Wolfsburg and Lille forward acknowledged receiving several lucrative offers but reaffirmed his commitment to Galatasaray.

He said, “I have had big offers from some clubs. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t interested, but I’m happy to be at Galatasaray.”

“I already knew in my heart where I wanted to be. They valued me here…there is a really different understanding within the club,”

Osimhen is presently in camp with the Nigerian national team as they gear up for crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda in Uyo and South Africa in Bloemfontein.

His contribution will be pivotal to coach Eric Chelle’s squad as they seek to revive their fading hopes of booking a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.