Osifo Celebrates Akume At 70

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on the occasion of his 70th birthday celebration.

Osifo, in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos, said that Akume had been an unassuming political leader.

He said: “I heartily congratulate the SGF on this auspicious day of life celebrations of 70th birthday.

“Akume has been a gentle, calm and unassuming political leader. Your character and mien have seen you rise through the political space.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, I pray for God’s continuous wisdom, guidance and protection to traverse all spheres of physical and spiritual realms.”

Akume, a former two-term governor of Benue and former senator marked his 70th birthday on Wednesday.

Akume was sworn in as the 21st SGF by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 7.