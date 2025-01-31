Osifeso Lauds Tinubu’s Commitment To Fight Against Hunger

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor), Dr Segun Osifeso has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen in Lagos on Friday, saluted President Tinubu’s courage to have in a recent address to the nation expressed his awareness of the struggles many Nigerians face in these challenging times.

He admonished the Government for taking steps to address the rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment, adding that the President’s plead for people’s patience as the reforms the Government was implementing, according to him, were showing positive signs and Nigerians would see light at the end of the tunnel.

The community leader expressed joy in the President’s statement that the economy was undergoing the necessary reforms and retooling to serve Nigerians better and more sustainably.

Osifeso said: “According to Mr President, the reforms have enabled the country to attract foreign direct investments worth more than $30 billion in the last one year, which I consider a very laudable development.”

Surveyor Osifeso eulogised the President for his administration’s commitment to free enterprise, free entry and free exit in investments while maintaining the sanctity and efficacy of the country’s regulatory processes.

He also expressed his appreciation for the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the Economic Stabilisation Bills, which aimed at making the business environment more friendly, stimulating investments and reducing the tax burden on businesses and workers.

The Mapcotec boss, however, described the President’s statement as part of the Government’s efforts to re-engineer the nation’s political economy, his administration was also resolute in its determination to implement the Supreme Court judgement on the financial autonomy of local

governments.

