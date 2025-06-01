Osifeso Lauds Tinubu Over Abolition Of Tuition Fees In FSTC

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor), Dr. Segun Osifeso, has commended President Bola Tinubu for abolishing all fees in the 33 Federal Science and Technical Colleges ( FSTC).

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State at the weekend, equally applauded President Tinubu for ensuring free accommodation and monthly stipends for every student.

He described this initiative as an opportunity for an average Nigerian child to secure his or her future through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), adding that this is the fastest route to employable skills, financial independence, and global career opportunities.

Aare Osifeso particularly thanked President Tinubu for also including in the package Federal grants or loans for the students and globally recognised certification ( NBTC and NSQ) after graduation, as this will enhance the country’s educational landscape and provide more opportunities for Nigerians to access quality Technical and Vocational education.

The renowned Surveyor described the development as a testament to the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving the nation’s education sector and investing in the future of Nigerian youths.

“The initiative is a welcome development, which I see as marking yet another historic moment in the nation’s quest for educational development and the Tinubu administration’s understanding of education as a catalyst for national and human development,” said Aare Osifeso

