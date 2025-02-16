Osifeso lauds FG over National Agripreneur Program, Partnerships with Google

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has lauded the Federal Government’s National Agripreneur Program (NAP) and the partnerships with Google as initiatives that would position Nigeria as a global leader in both agribusiness and global digital economy respectively.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday, noted that NAP’s enhancement of food production and lowering on food imports would bolster the Naira and contribute to decreased inflation on food items, which would ultimately improve the cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

He stressed that NAP’s promotion of mechanized farming and the establishment of storage and processing hubs would significantly reduce post-harvest losses and create lucrative value-added agricultural products, thereby positioning Nigeria as a net exporter and paving the way for foreign exchange earnings.

The renowned Surveyor noted that the program would not only foster sustainable wealth and food security but also empower millions of Nigerians toward economic independence and dignity.

Aare Osifeso also applauded President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s role in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and global innovation with the country’s partnerships with Google.

He noted that the partnership with Google aligns with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes economic diversification through industrialization, digitalization, and innovation.

The community leader, however, explained that the partnership initiatives with Google would empower businesses, create new opportunities, and establish Nigeria as a major force in the global digital economy.’

‘ With the Federal Government’s partnerships with Google, Nigeria is, no doubt, positioning itself at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation, leveraging global partnerships to drive innovation and economic progres”, said Aare Osifeso

