Osifeso Lauds FG Over 44.7% Increase In Federal Allocations To States, LGAs

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare Segun Osifeso, has commended the Federal Government for the recent decision to increase federal allocations to States and Local Government Areas by 44.7 per cent.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a recent chat with newsmen at Ota, noted that with this increase of 44.7 per cent in federal allocations, the Federal Government had not only taken a noble step toward alleviating the financial straits of states and local governments, but had also initiated a transformative approach to governance in Nigeria.

He stressed that this upsurge in funds accruable to the states and local governments would, no doubt, empower them to implement people – oriented projects, tackle outstanding wage obligations and substantially uplift the quality of life in their jurisdictions.

The renowned Surveyor said with this unprecedented increase in federal allocations to states and local governments, the country could forget a united path toward growth sustainability and community empowerment illuminating the way to a more prosperous future for all.

Aare Osifeso, who described the increase in federal allocations as a holistic approach to addressing the country’s pressing financial challenges, noted that with commitment to the new initiative, Nigeria remain optimistic about the road ahead where economic recovery and structural reforms await the citizens on the horizon

He, however, advised the beneficiaries, particularly the states and local governments, to utilize the resources responsibly, stressing that a commitment to accountability and transparency is paramount in ensuring that these funds yield tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

The community leader further added that the financial boost presents an opportunity for Local Governments to initiate projects that directly affect their constituents, such as funding for primary education, healthcare and vital infrastructure projects.

“With these funds, local authorities can rethink their strategies and craft solutions that resonate within their communities”, Aare Osifeso said.

