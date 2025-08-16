Osifeso Hails Tinubu’s Recognition Of Super Falcons, D’ Tigress ‘ Victories

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman of Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Dr. Segun Osifeso, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the special recognition accorded the Super Falcons and the D’ Tigress following their respective record – breaking victories at the 2025 Women’s African Cup of Nations ( WAFCON) and the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket championship.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks at Ota, Ogun State on Thursday, noted that the feat achieved were remarkable and further solidified their status as the most successful women football and basketball teams in Africa.

He equally praised President Bola Tinubu for appreciating the teams’ sterling performance by conferring the national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all the players of both the Super Falcons and the D’ Tigress, allocation of three – bedroom apartments to each player and offer of cash awards.

“I have always known Mr. President as a sports lover who can do everything for sports development and I am not surprised with the recognition accorded the two teams, ” said Aare Osifeso