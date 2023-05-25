New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Osibogun Elected Deputy…

Osibogun Elected Deputy Mayor Of Buckingham, United Kingdom

Nigerians in different fields of endeavour have continued to make impactful strides in the United Kingdom; as an Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State-born Lawyer, Dr Adekunle Osibogun recently emerged as Deputy Mayor of Buckingham in England.

According to a statement signed by his Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, Dr Osibogun was elected to deputise for the new Mayor of Buckingham on Monday, May 22, 2023.

They were both elected to serve for one year.

Adeleye also revealed that DrOsibogun, a former House of Representatives Candidate for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency during the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, is currently a councilor representing Buckingham South on the Buckingham Town Council.

A member of the Conservative and Unionist Party, Osibogun in his capacity as DM, “will assist the Town Mayor with council meetings and promoting community focused initiatives; addressing residents concerns and overseeing the town’s public service departments to ensure they operate effectively.

Osibogun is a graduate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State Nigeria, where he studied History before proceeding to the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom to study Law and graduated in 2006. He earned a Master’s degree in Law at the University of Manchester in 2008, specializing in corporate governance, and bagged a Doctorate Degree in Law at the University of Buckingham in 2022.

As a practicing lawyer, he is the founding partner of Osibogun & Partners, and principal consultant AOLaw Ltd.

As an academic, he taught corporate and commercial law at the University of South Wales and the University of Buckingham where he currently teaches corporate and commercial law at the University of Law, Bloomsbury, London.

Read Previous

Bayelsa To Partner United Kingdom On Crime Prevention
Read Next

Akpabio Most Qualified And Suitable For Senate Presidency – Women Group

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023