December 5, 2025
December 5, 2025
Oshonaike, Four Others Join IOC Athletes’ Commission

Nigeria’s table tennis star, Funke Oshonaike, alongside four others, has been appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) into its Athletes’ Commission (AC).

This announcement was made by the President of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry. In the report, the IOC president said that with the need to ensure that the AC reaches its full composition in time for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, there was a need to appoint the five stars.

Other Olympians appointed alongside Oshonaike are Soraya Aghaei Haji Agha (IRI, badminton), Husein Alireza (KSA, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (CIV, taekwondo), and Mariana Pajón (COL, cycling).

The appoint ments were made in consultation with IOC AC Chair Emma Terho. The IOC AC is now composed of 23 members from all continents, 13 women and 10 men, representing 15 summer sports and 5 winter sports. Members of the IOC AC ensure athlete representation in Olympic Movement decisionmaking.

“The Athletes’ Commission is essential in making sure that athletes remain at the heart of everything we do, and that their voices guide our decisions,” President Coventry explained.

“Having had the privilege to serve as both a member and Chair, I understand just how important this role is. I am deeply grateful to our new members for their commitment, and for the wealth of experience they bring in the service of all athletes around the world.”

