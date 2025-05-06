Oshokoya Calls For Stronger Govt-Private Sector Partnership 

Share

Co-founder of MyAbode, Damilare Oshokoya, has called for stronger collaboration between the government and private real estate firms to drive sustainable growth and innovation in Nigeria’s property sector.

Speaking at a panel session during the fifth edition of the Round Table Lekki, held recently at CGMi Garden City in Lekki, Lagos, Oshokoya highlighted the critical role of technology in real estate investing. He also noted that the current boom in the industry shows no signs of slowing down.

The event, themed “Lekki Real Estate Business: New Opportunities for Everyone,” convened top industry players to discuss emerging trends, investment strategies, and practical solutions for the rapidly expanding Nigerian real estate landscape.

The forum featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and a fireside chat with renowned speakers, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai (represented by the Permanent Secretary, Abdulhafis Toriola); Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing; and the convener, Rev. Chris Ubamadu.

During his session, Oshokoya underscored the wealth potential in real estate, stating that his passion lies not just in the industry, but in helping others unlock prosperity through it.

“For me, it’s not just about real estate. It’s about the prosperity within it—and how ordinary people can tap into that prosperity with the right strategy,” he said.

The former CEO of Realvest Global, who founded MyAbode to democratize property ownership, outlined several investment models, including land banking, fractional ownership, flexible payment plans, rental properties, short-let apartments, commercial real estate, and joint ventures with Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Strategic land banking remains one of the most powerful long-term plays in emerging corridors like Lekki. As roads, schools, and businesses develop, the value of that land rises significantly,” he said.

He added that fractional ownership and flexible payment plans—some starting as low as ₦100,000 at MyAbode—are viable options to make real estate more accessible.

“The demand for short-let apartments and rental homes in Lagos is growing fast, especially with the rising population and influx of tourists, particularly in December.

“Commercial properties like shops, offices, and warehouses are also gaining traction. Many investors have yet to tap into this space, but the need is increasing daily.”

On diaspora investment, Oshokoya emphasized joint ventures as a strategic move, leveraging the strength of foreign currencies to boost local development.

“Partnering with Nigerians abroad can significantly increase capital flow. If you can build trust and show value, everyone wins.”

The panel sessions, which followed the keynotes, featured contributions from government officials and experts including Perm Sec Toriola, Augustine Onwumere, Matthew Ogboe, Barr. Peace Anomneze, and were moderated by Timi Agbaje.

In his opening remarks, convener Rev. Ubamadu reiterated that Round Table Lekki aims to combat unemployment by equipping young Nigerians with entrepreneurial insight and practical tools for economic empowerment.

The event continues to serve as a strategic platform for business development, networking, and collaborative dialogue across Nigeria’s investment ecosystem.

