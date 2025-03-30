Oshoffa’s 40th Memorial: GTG announces $3,500 prize for Bible quiz, choir competition winners

Share

Forty years after the demise of the founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, Rev. SBJ Oshoffa, a youth organisation, Greater Tomorrow Group, is leaving no stone unturned to make his remembrance ceremony a grand event.

Shedding light on the shape the ceremony will take, leader of the group, Brother Demola Bolaji, said this year’s event would be heralded by a press conference, which would be followed by a string of events.

Specifically, he added that winners of the Bible quiz and music competition among Celestial Church choirs would get $1,500 and $2,000, respectively, among other events lined up.

According to Bolaji, there would be a 116-day testimony time in honour of the good works of the founder of the church.

He said: “Papa Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oshoffa is 40 years in memorial this year, and this house – Greater Tomorrow, BOLT(Bilewu Oshoffa Legacy Team in conjunction with True Word in Season platform- have decided to come up with strategic programmes which will bless so many lives. One of them is a juvenile musical concert and a juvenile Bible quiz that are coming up on May 23 and May 24, respectively. That is not changing. It is sacrosanct. The portal will be open, maybe next week. The first 20 parishes that will register will be qualified. You are not registering with money.

“We are going on a 116-day testimony time. How did we come about 116 days? Papa was 76 years old when he died, and it is 40 years after his death. 76 + 40 is 116. It will begin from 18th May till 10th September. We are having 20 juvenile choirs and 20 adult choirs, separate times. It is an international competition ( both Bible quiz and musical concert).”

