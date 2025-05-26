Oshoffa 40th Memorial: CCC Nat’l HQ Wins $1,500 Prize Money For Juvenile Bible Quiz

Share

The Celestial Church of Christ, National Headquarters, Makoko, Yaba, Lagos,

has emerged the winner of the Rev. SBJ Oshoffa Juvenile Bible Competition held within its premises.

Represented by Brothers Babalola Jeremiah and Hassan Abraham,

the parish beat 29 other parishes to win the coveted $1,500 prize money.

Meanwhile, Sharon Parish and Mokola Parish emerged second and first runner-ups respectively as they won N500,000 and N250,000.

Also, all participating parishes are expected to get N100,000 each.

The competition, which was in commemoration of the 40th remembrance of the founder of the church, Rev. SBJ Oshoffa, was one of the activities lined up to celebrate what has been described as his remarkable spiritual journey.

Speaking with journalists , leader of True in Word Season, the group behind the event, Brother Demola Bolaji, bemoaned the fading culture of Bible quizzes in the church and activities of falsehood-preaching teachers. He added that the quiz was a way of preserving the legacy of the founder.

He said:“The quiz is all about questions from the Old and New Testament, memorial questions about the church and the founder.

“This competition began during the days of Pa Oshoffa. It was a way of Papa to pass down the legacy to the children. He made sure it was handed down even to the Sunday school children, equipping them with the knowledge of the bible and the doctrines of the church.

“There is no need for confusion and you cannot be dissuaded anymore. This was why he organised the competition in his days but as time went on, I had to re-enact it because I was a participant in the first edition of the quiz competition in 1981 as a seven-year-old.

“If God has given this man His words after the bible. The bible was completed before God brought the Celestial Church and God gave doctrines that are peculiar to the church, the church should appreciate that there must be differentiation in doctrines. Pa Oshoffa gave us the truth. We saw in his days how he stood on the pulpit and swore if he had added anything to the bible.”

Commenting, the Shepherd of CCC National Headquarters, Venerable Superior Evangelist Afis Kiki, enjoined youths to use the talents deposited in them for the propagation of the gospel of Christ, describing the event as the first of its kind the church.

“It is first of its kind. It is the best we can think of as far as a futuristic mission is concerned. It is a long time since the church came to this place.It is the first time we are having an internationally organised quiz.We thank God for the vision and the zeal that the youths are exhibiting now. It is the best thing to happen to this church.This church was founded purely and solely for the purpose of preaching the gospel for the salvation of humanity.

Anything to promote the gospel should be the focus of the youths.

“Youths should use whatever talent that is deposited in them for the purpose of the gospel. Shun all mundane activities and resist the devil. He’s a fallen angel, a fallen leader and has nothing to give for he inherited nothing. I’m happy that this is happening at our time and we are having youths to hand over to.”

In a chat with New Telegraph, the winners , Brothers Babalola Jeremiah and Hassan Abraham, described their emergence as a dream come true, expressing gratitude to God and the organisers for the honour.

