Oshodi’s Re-Election As ITTF VPills Sanwo-Olu, Abiru

The re-election of Wahid Enitan Oshodi as Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has drawn widespread commendation from prominent leaders, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, Anthony Adeboye.

Oshodi was reelected during the continuation of the ITTF Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

His return to the Executive Board was celebrated as a recognition of his exceptional leadership, deep knowledge of global sports administration, and unwavering commitment to advancing table tennis in Nigeria, Africa, and worldwide.

In a congratulatory statement issued by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Governor described Oshodi’s re-election as a testament to his leadership qualities and hard work during his first term.

Governor SanwoOlu said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I rejoice with a worthy citizen of our dear State, Wahid Enitan Oshodi.