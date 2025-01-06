Oshodi’s ATTF Unveils Exciting Calandar For 2025

Share

The African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), led by President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, has announced a busy and exciting table tennis calendar for 2025.

This year will offer many chances for players across Africa to compete in major tournaments.

The year kicks off with the Africa Cup in Tunis, Tunisia, from February 25 to 27, where top players like Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Dina Meshref will defend their titles.

This important event will bring together some of the best players in Africa. There will also be five regional tournaments across Africa: Nigeria (West), Madagascar (East), Namibia (South), Congo Brazzaville (Central), and Tunisia (North). These tournaments will give players the chance to compete and improve.

Share

Please follow and like us: