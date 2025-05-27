Oshodi Seeks Re-Election As ITTF Executive Vice President

Share

Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi will be among 17 global candidates vying for eight available positions as Executive Vice Presidents of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) today in Doha, Qatar.

The election will take place during the ITTF Annual General Meeting. All candidates have been vetted and approved by the Nominations Committee following the ITTF Electoral and Appointment Regulations, following their meeting on March 6, 2025.

Oshodi, one of four incumbents seeking re-election, is widely regarded as a strong contender due to his significant contributions during his first term on the Executive Board.

His leadership and diplomacy have earned him respect within the global table tennis community. In 2024, Oshodi was elected President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), further cementing his influence in the sport.

He played a pivotal role in resolving tensions between World Table Tennis (WTT) and the athletes’ community, enhancing his reputation as a unifying figure.

Other candidates for the Executive Vice President positions include: Hajera Hajee (South Africa), Robert Jjagwe (Uganda), Ayman Ali (Sudan), Beatrice Romanescu (Romania), Paul Calle (Ecuador), Ichiro Hoshino (Japan), Imre Kovacsics (Hungary), Veli Ozan Cakir (Turkey), Alaor Azevedo (Brazil), Alaa Meshref (Egypt), Anthony Moore (Australia), Liu Guoliang (China), Stefano Bosi (Italy), Princess Zeina Rashid (Jordan), Virginia Sung (USA) and Ryu Seungmin (South Korea).

