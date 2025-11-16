Oshodi Re-Elected ITTF Executive Vice President

Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been re-elected as Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) during the continuation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online yesterday.

Additionally, Olabanji Oladapo, the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has been confirmed as a member of the ITTF Council following the ratification of the Council Members. Oshodi, who also serves as President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), secured his re-election in the first round of voting contested by 15 candidates worldwide.

He emerged among the top seven, alongside representatives from the United States, China, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Romania, and Jordan. Of the three African candidates; Oshodi, Egypt’s Alaa Meshref, and South Africa’s Hajera Kajee, Oshodi was the only one elected to the eight-member Vice President team.

Oshodi and China’s Liu Guoliang are the only returning members from the outgoing executive board, while six newly elected officials will join the board for the first time. Oshodi will serve another fouryear term (2025–2029) alongside ITTF President Petra Sörling, continuing to champion Africa’s representation at the global level