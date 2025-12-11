Oshodi Mob Attack: Policeman On Lawful Duty – Lagos Taskforce

…Agency Debunks Misleading Narrative

The Lagos State Taskforce has debunked a false report circulating across social media alleging that a policeman attached to the agency was involved in theft while on duty.

Reacting in a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan AbdulRaheem, “the Agency wishes to set the record straight and provide accurate information to the public.

“The officer in question was part of the Taskforce Environmental Services Unit of the Agency, supported by police operatives serving as security backup. The team was on a routine enforcement operation on Brown Street, Oshodi, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at about 10:00 a.m., when they came under a violent mob attack.

“The enforcement exercise involved the clearing of goods and wares displayed on the road, removal of vehicles causing obstruction, towing of vehicles parked in tow-away zones, and ensuring walkways were free for pedestrian movement, especially crucial during the yuletide season.

“During the lawful operation, street traders, area boys, and illegal ticket collectors exploited the stamp created by their lawlessness to launch an unprovoked attack. In the process, they attempted to seize a service rifle from the team and inflicted grievous injuries on one of the Taskforce operatives.

“The officers applied minimal force to disperse the attackers, and normalcy was restored. After which, four principal suspects, Dele Oriade (39), Adekunle Olalere (40), Mudashiru Olamilekan (28), and Anayo Achusie (34), were arrested. They will be prosecuted and made to face the full weight of the law. Other accomplices who fled during the assault remain at large.

“The Lagos State Taskforce urges the general public to disregard the misleading narrative being circulated, as it is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to cover up a criminal and potentially fatal assault on State operatives performing their lawful duties.

“The Agency remains committed to enforcing environmental and traffic regulations across Lagos State and will not be deterred by acts of lawlessness orchestrated to obstruct legitimate government operations.

“The incident report has been escalated to the Lagos State Police Command for further action and comprehensive investigation.

“Speaking on the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Moshood Jimoh, assured residents of strengthened visible and covert security arrangements across the State.

“He reiterated that criminality in any form, and all acts that undermine law and order, will be met swiftly with appropriate security measures and sanctions.