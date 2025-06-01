Oshoala’s Academy Hosts Empowerment Event For Girls

Share

Charles Ogundiya

It was a beehive of activities on May 27, the children’s day celebration at the Asisat Oshoala Academy hosted an empowerment programme for nearly 100 girls at the grounds of Obele Secondary School in Surulere, Lagos.

The event was not just to celebrate Children’s Day, but to learn, grow, and be empowered through the SHE (Sports, Humanitarian, Education) Project of the Academy.

The day’s activities included Taekwondo sessions on self-defence, leadership development workshops facilitated by the Youth Empowerment Foundation, CPR training, and personal hygiene education.

The sessions reflect the broader mission of the SHE Project: using sports, humanitarian efforts, and education to empower the next generation of young women.

Speaking about the programme, the Head of Technical at the AOA, Alabi Kazeem said Surulere is a sports city.

Kazeem emphasised the need to discover and nurture grassroots talent. Highlighting the impact of the programme.

“The 2025 Most Valuable Player of the Nigerian Women’s League, Janet Akekeromowei of Nasarawa Amazons, was discovered at one of our events at Police College, Ikeja,” he said.

“She was MVP and top scorer last season. She has also represented Nigeria’s U-17 and U-20 women’s teams.”

Programme coordinator of the academy, Oluwaseun Savage explained the academy’s broader vision: “We want girls to explore, not just in football, but across different areas. That is why we included Taekwondo and hygiene education. A girl should know how to protect herself and maintain her well-being.”

Emzor Pharmaceuticals, a key partner of the initiative, led a session on deworming and public health awareness.

A company representative said their support for the foundation stems from Oshoala’s inspiring impact on girls and women in Nigeria and beyond.

For many participants, the day proved transformational. Yekini Eniola, a JSS3 student at Obele High School, said she learned practical life-saving skills and plans to pass the knowledge to her peers and family.

