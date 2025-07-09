Oshoala Takes S.H.E Plays To Ansar U-Deen Senior

With the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Morocco, Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, has scored another goal after taking her school initiative programme, S.H.E Plays to Ansar U Deen Senior High School, Surulere, Lagos.

After scoring the first goal against Tunisia in the Super Falcons’ 3-0 win at AWCON, it was another opportunity for the former Barcelona Women team’s striker to give back to the community.

Apart from football, the female students of the schools were put through other activities like Taekwondo, CPR, life skills, with the topic for the day, financial management.

Speaking with journalists, the Programme Coordinator, Seun Savage, said they have been able to engage several girl-child through the programme as the target is to reach out to over 5,000 girls in different schools.

“We’ve gone so far because for the past couple of months, we’ve been engaging different communities in different activities,” he said. “We did one at Abbati Barracks, did at Obele, and now we’re here.

And we’ve tried to reach out to over 5,000 girls in different schools, making sure that they are empowered in sporting activities, and learning how to do some various activities, not just football, but other aspects of life,” he added.