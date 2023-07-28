‘Oshoala On The Bench, A Surprise’

Nigeria Super Falcons started the 3-2 win against The Matildas of Australia yesterday morning with Barcelona Fer- minine striker, Asisat Oshoala, starting from the bench.

The striker, however, came from the bench to increase the team’s goals after scoring the third goal to put Nigeria 3-2 ahead. Australia coach, Tony Gustavsson, said it was a surprise to see Oshoala on the bench.

The lanky forward started the game on the bench after feeling not too well before the kick-off in Brisbane. Oshoala netted the 3rd goal of the game after she was introduced in the second half of the game for Ifeanyi Onumonu.