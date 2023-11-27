Oshoala, Nnadozie Shortlisted As Finalists For CAF Award

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the final shortlist for the women’s categories of CAF Awards 2023, New Telegraph reports.

For the Player of the Year, 10 players remain in the race for the prestigious individual honour. Whereas, the other categories namely Interclub Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year, have five nominees each.

The ultimate winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel consisting of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, Head Coaches, and Captains of member associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.

The Awards Gala which will hold on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco will see current holder and Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala, going for a sixth crown and she will have her compatriot and national teammate, Chiamaka Nnadozie, to contend with for the priceless award.

READ ALSO:

Also, making the final 10 shortlist for the women’s best player award is Ajara Nchout Njoya of Cameroon, the Moroccan trio of Anissa Lahmari, Fatima Tagnaout, and Ghizlaine Chebbak.

Others are the South African quartet of Andile Dlamini, Hilda Magaia, Sejong Sportstoto, Thembi Kgatlana, and Barbara Banda.

See Full List:

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

1. Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

2. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

3. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

4. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

5. Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

1. Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

2. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

3. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

4. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years)

1. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

2. Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

3. Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

4. Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

5. Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

Coach of the Year (Women)

1. Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

2. Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

3. Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

4. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

5. Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year (Women)

1. Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

2. AS FAR (Morocco)

3. SC Casablanca (Morocco)

4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

5. JKT Queens (Tanzania)