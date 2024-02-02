Oshoala Leaves Barcelona for US Club

CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala has left FC Barcelona Femini in Spain to join Bay FC, a team in the US National Women’s League. Barcelona announced her departure on Thursday, stating that an agreement had been reached between the two clubs for the transfer of the Nigerian striker.

Oshoala’s contract with Barcelona was set to end on 30 June 2024. Barcelona thanked her for her commitment and professionalism during the five years she spent with the club. Oshoala joined Barcelona in 2019 from Dalian Quanjian, and has since won 14 trophies with the team.

