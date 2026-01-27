Oshoala Fires CAF, Nigeria, Others Over Morocco’s Dominance In African Football

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, has openly criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what she described as the growing dominance of Morocco in hosting African football tournaments and awards.

Barely hours after her impressive performance on the pitch, the Nigerian forward shifted attention to issues off the field, questioning CAF’s continued preference for Morocco as the centre of African football activities.

Taking to social media platform X, Oshoala expressed frustration over what she sees as an unfair concentration of major events in one country. “The big question here is when will this whole @ CAF_Online compensation to Morocco end? Awards, tournaments and all… it’s getting boring now,” she wrote.

She added that CAF’s heavy reliance on Morocco has made it appear as though African football revolves around just one nation. “We need other countries to step up. Everything concerning African football happens in Morocco; it feels like that’s the new HQ,” Oshoala said.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal striker also challenged the idea that Morocco is the only African country capable of hosting major football tournaments, insisting that Nigeria and other West African nations have what it takes.

According to her, regional collaboration could make hosting tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) easier and more inclusive. “We can co-host with our neighbours if we are serious,” Oshoala stated.

She went on to list nearby countries that could partner Nigeria in hosting AFCON, stressing that distance and logistics should not be an excuse. “Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Togo are all next door… you can’t tell me two of these five neighbouring countries can’t co-host AFCON,” she said.

Oshoala’s comments have sparked debate across the continent, touching on key issues such as CAF’s governance, fairness in hosting rights and the need for balanced regional development in African football. Her intervention comes at a time when Morocco’s influence in African football continues to grow, with the country hosting several major tournaments and CAF events in recent years.