Oshoala Emerges Player Of The Month In Saudi League

Super Falcons star and Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala, has wasted no time making her mark in Saudi Arabia, as she was crowned the Saudi Women’s Premier League Player of the Month for September following an explosive start with Al Hilal.

The 30-year-old forward, who moved to the Riyadh club from Bay FC in September, topped a fan poll on X, earning 55 per cent of the 37,560 votes. Al Ahli’s Moroccan striker Ibtissam Jraïdi finished close behind with 44 per cent, while Al Nassr’s Tanzanian forward Clara Luvanga picked up just one per cent.

Announcing her award on Wednesday, the league highlighted her impressive numbers: three goals and two assists in just three games, where she featured for the full 90 minutes each time.

Oshoala’s brilliance inspired Al Hilal to a flawless start: three wins out of three, with the team yet to concede a goal.

Jraïdi matched Oshoala’s tally of three goals and two assists but could not prevent Al Ahli from dropping points early in the campaign.

Oshoala’s move to Saudi Arabia has been hailed as a milestone for women’s football in Nigeria. She penned a two-year deal with Al Hilal after a short stint in the United States with Bay FC.

Widely regarded as Africa’s most decorated female footballer, Oshoala enjoyed a glittering six-year spell at Barcelona, scoring 107 goals and providing 19 assists in 149 appearances. During that period, she collected five straight Liga F titles, two UEFA Women’s Champions League crowns, and a host of personal accolades.

Now at Al Hilal, she joins fellow Nigerians Ashleigh Plumptre and Francisca Ordega at Al-Ittihad, Chinonyerem Macleans at Al-Shabab, and Rita Chikwelu at Al-Riyadh, further strengthening the country’s presence in the Saudi Women’s Premier League.