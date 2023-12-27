Oshoala Drum Support For Women’s Football

Super Falcons of Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala has called for more support for women’s football as she noted that the women’s aspect of the game is growing.
Asisat Oshoala, who is the reigning winner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year, urged stakeholders in the public and private sectors to increase their investment in the sports industry to expedite the growth of Nigerian women’s football.
Oshoala, who started her professional football career in Lagos at FC Robo Queens, made this call during the seventh edition of the Football4Girls competition final, which the FC Barcelona women’s player organizes annually.
Oshoala, who rose to prominence in 2014, initiated the competition in 2015 and has produced two Falcons players: Gift Monday and Rasheedat Ajibade.
A board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Aisha Falode, who was also at the event on Tuesday, December 26, expressed confidence in women’s football’s future while praising the quality of football played during the campaign.
The former National Women’s Football League chairperson commended Asisat Oshoala for her efforts to help the future generation of women’s footballers.