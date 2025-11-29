Over 5,000 girls across 10 secondary schools in Lagos State have benefited from the Asisat Oshoala Academy’s S.H.E Plays programme in 2025.

Designed to empower girls through sports and essential life skills, the initiative has steadily expanded its presence in Surulere.

The final stop for the 2025 school tour was Gbaja Girls Senior Secondary School, where students became the latest beneficiaries of the Academy’s growing impact.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy is seeking sponsorship to expand its outreach to young girls across Lagos. Academy Director Lanre Vigo says the programme has visited over 10 schools and engaged more than 5,000 girls in 2025, helping them build confidence and essential life skills.

He noted that many girls still lack the guidance needed to navigate society, stressing the need to reach more schools and communities.

The Academy’s Head of Operations, Oluwaseun Savage, while reflecting on some of the challenges in 2025 highlighted limited funding as a huge restriction in their ability to reach more girls in its school-based football and empowerment programmes.

He said the academy has had to scale down activities despite strong interest from students. While highlighting some of the achievements, Savage noted that several talents discovered in schools have progressed to the academy’s elite team as he disclosed that the academy will adopt a stricter school-screening process to ensure proper facilities for its activities.

Explaining some of the direct impact of the initiative, Savage said some girls with football talents have been scouted and registered at the Asisat Oshoala Academy where they can combine education and football.

The principals of both the junior and senior schools described Asisat Oshoala as a powerful role model and commended the initiative’s impact on their students.

Apart from football training, the students participated in Taekwondo, cardiopulmonary resuscitation training and other hygienic lessons for the girl-child.