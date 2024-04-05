Oshiomhole’s Fiercely Loyal, Committed To Principles, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has describes the former governor of Edo state and an incumbent Senator representing Edo North Senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, as a man of strong personality, fiercely loyal and committed to his principles. The President said this yesterday in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, where he congratulated the former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and ex-Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on his birthday The President said: “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is of strong character.

“He is ever so committed to his principles, unbending and fearless in the pursuit of a just cause. “He is a man you can take to battle and be sure of victory. He is fiercely loyal and stands firmly by what he believes in.” He thanked Oshiomhole for his fervent support while asking God Almighty to grant him many more years in good health.