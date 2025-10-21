Oshiomhole Under Fire For Sharing Okada, Grinding Machines As Empowerment

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has come under fire for distributing motorcycles (okada), sewing machines, grinding machines, and cash to his constituents.

Before his election to the Senate, ex-Edo State governor publicly condemned the “tokenism” of constituency projects. The representative of Edo North had berated lawmakers who handed out items such motorcycles and grinding machines to constituents, claiming such hand-outs did little to sustainably empower young Nigerians.

He said: “I don’t want to go to the Senate for business as usual. “I have seen my Senator give out grinding machines and motorbikes as empowerment. “That is more offensive. How are you empowering a young man in his 20s with a motorbike? You are destroying him. I think government must refocus the long-term strategy to empower the people.”

However, Oshiomhole’s distribution of similar items has drawn backlash from political opponents and members of the public who accuse him of contradicting his own promises. A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Edo North Segun Saiki said: “It is like somebody vomiting and swallowing it back.