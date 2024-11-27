Oshiomhole Uncovers Construction Error At Stella Obasanjo Hospital

Share

The Edo State Commissioner for Health Cyril Oshiomhole says he has taken remedial measures against some construction defects discovered at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facility, who was accompanied by medical consultants and the contractor of the remodelled Stella Obasanjo Hospital, said the team agreed on how best to correct the error.

He said: “I went round the Stella Obasanjo Hospital to inspect the facility. “I was accompanied on the visit by consultants and the contractor handling the project to look at what they had done so far.

“We discovered errors made while constructing the hospital. “We brainstormed on what to do to ensure we correct the errors detected. We all agreed that the issues should be resolved as I love working with the team.

“Teamwork has helped us discover the error, and that is why you can see behind me gynaecologists and surgeons and some medical consultants who are here to support me.”

