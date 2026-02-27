Oshiomhole Thumbs Up CBN On Reforms

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and a member of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for what he describes as bold reforms.

He made this remark while responding to the presentation made by the Governor of the CBN, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, during an interactive session with the President’s economic team in Abuja.

Sen. Oshiomhole, who said he was among those who were very critical of the CBN’s management when it was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praised the bank’s efforts to ensure lasting reforms in the economy.

According to him, “ I was one of those who were very critical when you were appointed, but today, I am one of your marketers. You must sustain those tools and not be influenced by politics. You should be guided by pure economic logic.”

Speaking earlier, Dr Abdullahi had taken the Committee through the Bank’s reforms, which had helped moderate both food and headline inflation and maintain exchange rate stability.

While reaffirming the commitment of the CBN in achieving single-digit inflation, he lauded the coordination between the fiscal and monetary authorities to promote economic stability and growth, which are the key priorities of the Bank.