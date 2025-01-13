Oshiomhole Seeks JAMB’s Clarification On N850m Spending In 2024

Share

On Monday, the former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole queried the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), over its spending in 2024.

Oshiomhole who asked the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to justify N850 million spent on security, cleaning and fumigation in 2024 raised concerns during the agency’s 2025 budget defence session before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance.

The lawmaker also criticised the examination Board for spending N600 million on local travel.

He said, “You spent N1.1 billion on meals and refreshments. Are you being freely fed by the government? What this means is that you are spending the money you generate from poor students, many of them orphans.

“You also spent N850 million on security, cleaning and fumigation in 2024. What did you fumigate? Is it mosquitoes that took all this money,” he asked

However, Prof. Oloyede disclosed that JAMB remitted N4 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund in 2024 while receiving a grant of N6 billion from the Federal Government.

Speaking, Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Abiodun Faleke, wondered why JAMB, a revenue-generating and self-sustaining agency, should rely on federal allocations.

“You remitted N4 billion and got N6 billion from the Federal Government. Why not keep the N4 billion and we stop the government from funding JAMB?” Faleke asked.

The lawmakers hinted at the possibility of removing JAMB’s allocation in subsequent budgets unless convincing justifications for its continued reliance on government funding are provided.

