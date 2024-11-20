Oshiomhole Opposed Son’s Appointment As Edo Commissioner

Share

In a shocking revelation, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has said that the former Governor and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole opposed the appointment of his son, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, as Commissioner for Health-designate.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Idahosa described Cyril as a seasoned medical professional with qualifications from Nigeria and the United States (US).

“Senator Adams Oshiomhole is a Senator of the Federal Republic, and his son, like any other individual, has his own destiny.

“Cyril is fully qualified to be in the cabinet.

“The fact that he is Oshiomhole’s son does not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage,” Idahosa stated.

He further refuted allegations of nepotism, clarifying that the former APC National Chairman opposed the nomination, but the governor prioritized competence in the decision.

“This position has nothing to do with Adams Oshiomhole.

“In fact, Adams opposed it. The governor appointed Cyril based on merit, not because of his father,” Idahosa added.

The deputy governor dismissed comparisons to state capture, affirming that the administration’s focus remains on competence and delivering results for Edo residents.

He also explained his role as Chairman of the Boundary Commission, reaffirming his collaborative relationship with Governor Okpebholo.

