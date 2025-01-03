Share

The Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has expressed gratitude to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for allowing Nyesom Wike to serve in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmaker and a two-term governor of Edo described Wike as the “Best player” PDP handed over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) without a “Transfer fee.”

Oshiomhole made this remarl during a New Year luncheon organized by Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

The former Edo State governor lauded Wike’s performance as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), highlighting his commitment to developmental projects and environmental reforms.

Wike, a ranking PDP member, backed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election after a fallout with his party.

Following Tinubu’s victory, Wike was appointed FCT Minister, a move Oshiomhole likened to a football club allowing its star player to join a rival.

“Thank you to PDP for giving us Nyesom Wike to help us fix Abuja,” Oshiomhole said.

“When you give your best player to another club, you pay heavily, but Rivers PDP handed him over to us without a transfer fee.”

He jokingly added, “We may not be happy to return you [to PDP]; we would even create a toll gate to prevent that.”

Oshiomhole commended Wike’s dedication to enforcing environmental laws and ensuring the rule of law in Abuja, stating that his work would inevitably involve “stepping on toes” to bring about change.

“We are celebrating a Nigerian who is adding value to the FCT, setting things right, and driving developmental strides,” the senator said.

The New Year luncheon, attended by political elites and stakeholders from Rivers State and beyond, indicates Wike’s growing influence as a national figure in the Tinubu administration.



