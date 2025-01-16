Oshiomhole Laments As Expatriates Takes Over Jobs Meant For Nigerians

Share

The Senator representing Edo North in the 10th National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has raised concerns over the increasing number of expatriates occupying jobs that could be handled by Nigerians.

Oshiomhole who spoke on Wednesday during a budget defence session with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, criticized the ministry for allowing foreign workers to take up roles such as selling furniture and bakery products, tasks he argued are well within the capabilities of local citizens.

The former governor of Edo State who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, stressed that no nation thrives by prioritizing expatriates over its own workforce.

“No country in the world allows all manner of people to come under all kinds of guises and they are given visas and whatever it is to reside in the country.

“Visit the commercial centres, you will find expatriates selling tables, chairs, bread – but they are clearly jobs that Nigerians can do,” the former Edo State Governor stated. Responding, Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need to address Nigeria’s “migration management” challenges, noting that many complexities in the system require attention. While some matters could not be discussed openly, he assured the lawmakers that automation is at the core of solving these issues. “We try to solve compound problems by solving them in silos… 90 per cent of the people that you spoke about do not have permits and that is the essence of the automation process that we are doing,” Tunji-Ojo explained. The minister also stressed that effective border management is essential for regulating migration and safeguarding national interests. “When you go to any country in the world, effective border management is the basis of your home migration management,” he added.

