Oshiomhole Goofed Over St Philomena School Of Nursing–catholic Archdiocese

The Catholic Archdiocese of Benin City has debunked recent claims by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North in the Senate, concerning the ownership and funding of the College of Nursing Sciences situated at St. Philomena Catholic Hospital in Benin City.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Archdiocesan Secretariat of Social Communications and Printing Press, the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Jude Orah, stated that St. Philomena Hospital was founded in 1947 by the Catholic Church and that the educational institution—St. Philomena School of Nursing—is also owned and funded by the Church and donations from wellmeaning Nigerians.

Recall that Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who rep – resents Edo North in the Senate, said during a live television interview that the St. Philomena School of Nursing belongs to the Edo State Government.

Fr Ora said: “The times we live in today call for moments of truth so that falsehood may not thrive. “As Scripture reminds us, ‘You will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.’ (cf. John 8:32).

“It is in this spirit that we are gathered here today to address the public regarding the ownership and funding of the College of Nursing Sciences, located within the premises of St. Philomena Catholic Hospital, Benin City.”