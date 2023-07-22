Oshiomhole Eulogies Late Edebiri, Says He Was Courageous, Cared For People

A former governor of Edo State and the Senator representing, Edo North, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole has eulogized the Late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri describing him as a courageous leader who cared about the welfare of the people.

The Late Edebiri died last Thursday at a hospital in Benin after a brief illness.

Oshiomhole, in a statement signed by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, said the Late Esogban was a father figure to the Edo people and an advisor who stood for the truth at all times.

“It is with sadness and a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the death of my friend, The Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri.

“Chief Edebiri was a courageous leader whose ideology revolved around enhancing the welfare of our people. He preached unity at all times, fought for what he believed in, and was always willing to offer valuable advice, drawing from his wealth of experience,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole also described the late Esogban as a man of truth whose tenacity of principle was well demonstrated by his independent disposition, noting that this made it impossible for anyone to intimidate him over his political choices.

He said that the late Benin chief was a stabilising force and a source of inspiration for all Edo people who looked up to him for guidance.

“As governor of Edo State, I consulted with him on several occasions, and on each of those instances, I was always impressed by his deep knowledge, understanding, and frank assessment of the dynamics of our peculiar socio-political environment.

He added, “Chief Edebiri will be remembered as a man of uncommon wisdom, a conscientious leader, and a father figure who was always available to offer the much-needed counsel for the advancement and progress of Edo State.

“Certainly, he lived a long, fulfilled life and touched so many people in so many positive ways. His departure, no doubt, will create a vacuum that will take a long time to fill.

“While we cannot question God for calling him at this time, our prayer is that he finds peace and eternal rest in paradise.

“I express my sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and the entire Benin Kingdom for this great loss,” he said.