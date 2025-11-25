Oshiomhole, Duru React To Atiku’s Defection To ADC

Following the official defection of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the African Democratic Party (ADC), Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole and Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nze Duru, have reacted to the development.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Atiku formally joined the ADC on Monday after picking up his membership card at his Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State, marking a major shift ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oshiomhole and Duru, who spoke separately following the announcement, described the former Vice President as a “Serial loser” who has failed to reform or stabilise any political party he has joined.

Oshiomhole, who spoke during a live interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, dismissed Atiku’s chances in the 2027 election.

He said, “I heard Atiku say he was a founding member of the APC. That is partly true. He was a founding member of the PDP, and according to him, what he predicted would happen to the PDP has come to pass.

“This was a man who, as vice-president, a number two citizen, from 1999 to 2007, decamped from the party rather than reform it so others could build on it. He then ported to the APC to become, as he claimed, a founding member of the party.

“Buhari defeated him in the primaries, and again, he went back to the PDP. So Atiku, as a former vice president of the PDP, could not fix the party. He could not reconstruct it, provide leadership or use the influence he had built.”

Oshiomhole argued that Atiku lacked the capacity to lead Nigeria, alleging that his political history showed a pattern of abandoning parties any time he failed to secure a presidential ticket.

“So if you couldn’t fix your party, how can you lead the way to fix Nigeria? He left the APC only after he lost the ticket. He is so much in love with the PDP, I think, for the purpose of contesting elections. Yet, he could not build the PDP,” he said.

According to him, Atiku had “contested every election and keeps losing elections,” noting that the only victory he ever achieved was under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with whom he later fell out.

“The only one he won was with Obasanjo. But he ended up attacking Obasanjo and had to decamp as a sitting vice president,” Oshiomhole added.

He also dismissed the political relevance of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, claiming he “failed as a minister of transportation.”

Correspondingly, Duru took a swipe at Atiku’s claim that opposition was just beginning months before a crucial election, saying the political landscape was still too fluid to determine which platform would emerge as the main challenger.

“If the opposition has just begun a few weeks or months before the 2027 election, as he claimed, then we may not know the true position of the political parties in Nigeria. As of the last count, we have so many of them. There is the PDP, Labour Party, and the coming together of the ADC as a coalition,” he said.

Duru, however, said the APC would not underrate any opposition challenger.

“We are not in any case underwriting or underrating any person. We are not even aware that any of these parties have chosen a candidate for the 2027 election. We do not know the political party that is the main opposition party in Nigeria,” he said.