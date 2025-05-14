Oshiomhole Dismisses Fears Over Growing APC Senate Majority

Share

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North Senatorial District, has downplayed concerns that the rising number of lawmakers defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) could endanger Nigeria’s democratic process.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, the former APC National Chairman addressed the recent wave of defections that brought the party’s representation in the Senate to 68 — edging it closer to a two-thirds majority.

“Whether this is a danger to democracy? No, I don’t think so,” Oshiomhole said, asserting that the growing majority would not undermine legislative debate or diversity of opinion.

He emphasized that senators frequently vote based on national interest rather than strict party allegiance. “If you’ve been following debates in the Senate, sometimes you can’t even distinguish who is PDP or APC in terms of the positions people take,” he noted.

Drawing parallels with established democracies, Oshiomhole pointed to the United States, where aligned legislatures are not uncommon. He maintained that democratic vibrancy is sustained not just by numbers, but by the quality of discourse and commitment to national priorities.

“My first loyalty is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he declared. “The total of all political parties in Nigeria is not equivalent to Nigeria. If there’s a conflict between party interest and national interest, I will always choose Nigeria.”

Commenting on the latest defections, the former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president said he was pleased, particularly because those joining the APC were founding members returning to their political roots.

He dismissed claims that defectors were being coerced, insisting their decisions were voluntary.

The three senators — Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) — formally announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC during Tuesday’s Senate plenary session. Their decision followed a meeting with President Bola Tinubu and senior party officials.

With the defections, the current composition of the 10th Senate stands as follows: APC – 68, PDP – 30, Labour Party – 5, NNPP – 1, SDP – 2, and APGA – 1.

