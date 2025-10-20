Oshiomhole Criticised For Sharing Sewing Machine, Others As Constituency Project

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, is facing criticism for distributing motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines, and cash as part of his constituency empowerment programme.

Oshiomhole, prior to his election to the Senate, had publicly condemned what he referred to as the “tokenism” of constituency projects. In a widely circulated interview, he had berated lawmakers who handed out items like motorcycles and grinding machines to constituents, claiming such handouts did little to sustainably empower young Nigerians.

“I don’t want to go to the Senate for business as usual,” he had stated. “I have seen my Senator give out grinding machines and motorbikes as empowerment. That is more offensive.

“How are you empowering a young man in his 20s with a motorbike? You are destroying him. I think the government must refocus its long-term strategy to empower the people.”

The recent distribution of similar items by Oshiomhole has drawn backlash from political opponents and members of the public who accuse him of contradicting his own promises.

A former lawmaker and prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North, Hon. Segun Saiki, criticised the initiative, describing it as a betrayal of Oshiomhole’s own words.

“It is like somebody vomiting and swallowing it back,” Saiki said. “Which constituency project is he doing after two years in the Senate? What can anybody buy with N100,000 in this present economy? Oshiomhole only gave money to those who visited him.”

Responding to the backlash, Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, defended the senator’s actions, saying that beyond the distribution of empowerment tools and funds, Oshiomhole had initiated more substantial projects, including the construction of classroom blocks and market stalls.

“Oshiomhole never said empowerment was bad in itself,” Oshioke clarified. “What he meant was that a senator should not be judged merely by the items he distributes, but by the enduring legacies and jobs he helps create.”

Despite the defence, the senator’s recent actions have sparked a renewed conversation on the nature of constituency projects in Nigeria, and whether short-term giveaways truly address the long-term needs of constituents.