Oshiomhole Backs Edo Assembly’s Suspension Of Council Chairmen, Deputies

The senator representing Edo North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole has backed the State House of Assembly’s suspension of the 18 elected Local Government Chairmen and their deputies.

Oshiomhole who made this remark said the House of Assembly’s decision while speaking to newsmen at his residence in Iyamho, Estako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Oshiomhole alleged that the council chairmen were paying huge amounts to the immediate past Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

According to him, “People already know that there is a new Sheriff in town. He is stopping all the bad guys and stopping the bleeding that Edo was going through.

“It is not a secret that Local Government Councils were paying huge amounts of money to his predecessor (Godwin Obaseki), and he says ‘stop’, not while I am here. We want the money to be used to develop the localities.”

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly had on December 17, 2024, suspended the 18 Local government chairmen and their deputies for two months for alleged insubordination and gross misconduct.

The council executives were suspended following a petition to the House by the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo who accused the council executives of refusing to submit financial account statements of their local government to the state government.

Meanwhile, a statement by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo and made available to newsmen on Friday in Benin City, however, said the senator scored Governor Okpebholo high in his first month in office.

He observed that Governor Okpebholo had within one month in office set a new record in the history of governance in the State.

The two-time governor of the State who expressed satisfaction with Governor Okpebholo’s pragmatic approach to governance, noted that Edo people can now experience true and practical governance after eight years of Obaseki’s rhetoric and MOUs.

