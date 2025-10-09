OSHIA Increases Providers’ Capitation, Pledges Wider Coverage For Informal Sector

The Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) Executive Secretary Razak Akindele yesterday announced an upward review of the capitation paid to health service providers under the state’s insurance scheme, raising it from N570 to N700 per enrollee.

Speaking at the Fourth Quarter Service Providers’ Forum Meeting at the Staff Development Centre, Abere, Akindele said the increment became necessary in response to the nation’s current economic situation, noting that more adjustments would follow soon.

He said: “We know that there is need for us to increase what we are paying as capitation. “It used to be N570 per enrollee, but considering the present economic realities, we have increased it to N700 for now, and we will still review it upward in due course.”

The secretary commended the improvement in the quality of care offered to enrollees across the state, stating that there had been a “significant reduction in complaints” and an increase in public appreciation for healthcare facilities.