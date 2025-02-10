OSHIA Holds Strategic Retreat To Reinvigorate Agency For Dynamic Service Delivery

Share

Osun Health Insurance Agency on Monday organised a three-day retreat for its top management, board members and staff to chart the path to reinvigorating the service for a more robust, dynamic, and efficient service delivery.

Speaking at the event held in Ada, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Rasaki Akindele appreciated the management and staff for their enormous contribution and dedication to the service.

According to Akindele, the retreat was timely and apt for him to hit the ground running in a continuation of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s drive to ensure every citizen of the state has access to quality health care delivery.

He commended the governor for his tremendous support, saying that the Governor has been a pillar of the agency’s activities.

According to him, the staff should not only reflect on the achievements of the office recorded in the last year but also set new goals that will shape the future of the agency.

“We organised the retreat to evaluate what we have done in the past and see what we can do this year. We introduced a lot of activities during the last one year we want to evaluate how successful these programmes were and to also plan for the fiscal year.

“That the whole staff, the board, the management will be extremely dedicated to the course of OSHIA

“I want to particularly thank His Excellency, Dr. Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke for his tremendous support to OSHIA. He has been a pillar of support to us and all the activities we have carried out wouldn’t have been successful if not for his dedication to our course”.

Earlier, in his address the Board Chairman, of OSHIA, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, expressed his confidence that the retreat will record positive achievements.

Also, the Head of Services in Osun State, Ayenleye Aina, expressed his confidence in OSHIA, stressing that all civil servants in the state must enrol in the scheme.

He said, “We are doing everything at MDA levels to encourage them to enrol, in fact, it is compulsory they enrol in this scheme.”

