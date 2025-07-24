OSH: Faleye Tasks Employers On Workers Safety, Health

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Barrister Olúwaseun Faleye has urged employers to promote workers’ safety and health in their organizations.

The MD who made the call at the on-going workshop for employers in the South East Geo-Political zone of the country on Enhanced Occupational Safety and Health, described the training as pivotal and at the core of the Fund’s mandate.

Represented by the Fund’s General Manager/Head, Health Safety and Environment (HSE), Tony Eke, he noted that the training programme on Enhanced Occupational Safety and Health was an initiative that speaks to the very heart of NSITF’s commitment to protect, preserve and promote the dignity and well-being of every Nigerian worker.

He said: “I urge every participant to engage deeply, share openly and apply the insights gained with passion and purpose.

“The true measure of this program’s success will not be in what is taught alone but in how it transforms your workplaces, protects your teams and ultimately saves lives.”

He promised that the Fund would not leave any stakeholders behind in its quest to upscale the workplace and up skill both employers and employees for better safety and health.