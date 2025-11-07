OSGF Signs MoU With NASENI To Digitalize FEC Processes

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to digitalise the Federal Executive Council (FEC) processes and completely operate paperless through the Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), responsible for coordinating the activities of FEC.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Dr Emanso Okop Umobong, described the initiative as a landmark step toward modernising government operations and improving efficiency in the documentation and archival processes of the Cabinet Office.

“Digitalisation of the Cabinet Affairs Office will significantly ease the burden on Honourable Ministers, who currently have to handle voluminous documents during council meetings. In December 2024, we achieved real-time transcription of Council proceedings. This next phase will fully digitalise all processes.

By December 2025, we are confident that the Federal Executive Council will operate completely paperless, and we are grateful to NASENI for partnering with us to make this a reality.”

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, noted that the agency has successfully transitioned to a fully digitalised system and was poised to replicate the same transformation in the OSGF.

The collaboration underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting innovation, efficiency, and a conducive digital working environment across its institutions.