OSEMSAS: Group Alleges Osun Speaker Of Plan To Install Friend As GM

A civil society group in Osun State, Osun Concerned Elites, has accused the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun of plans to install his friend as the General Manager of Osun Emergency Medical Services And Ambulance System (OSEMSAS).

According to the group, Egbedun, through the assembly wanted to evict the current GM of the agency, Dr Segun Babatunde by recommending his suspension for alleged financial impropriety to pave the way for his friend who is currently serving at Osun State University Teaching Hospital.

The assembly had on Thursday recommended the suspension of Babatunde on the allegation of financial impropriety.

But the civil society group, in an open letter to Egbedun which was signed by its Coordinator, Alabi Adaramoja, accused Egbedun of taking premature action on OSEMSA, saying the assembly never sat on any petition, made inquiries or asked the GM to appear before it.

It was gathered that the state assembly had recommended Babatunde’s suspension before he was queried, a similar development to the suspension of the Rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo.

The group said Egbedun needed to be guided against undue interference in executive and judicial functions.

A copy of the letter which was made available to newsmen on Friday reads: “It is with great dismay that we have been compelled to write this open letter to you as the No.3 citizen of Osun State. As a youth, we are proud of your feat to be at the helm of the Osun legislature, making you one of the youngest, if not the youngest House Speaker throughout Nigeria today.

“Under your watch as Osun State speaker, we have seen firmness, will and zeal with which you have been driving legislative affairs and businesses since your inauguration.

“While commending you for your passion and commitment in the discharge of the functions of your office, we have observed that of recently, you are being desperately tempted to usurp the functions of the office of Mr Governor by arrogating to yourself executive powers, an act which is ultra vires of you. A word of caution must be sounded to you so that you will not put your balls beyond the goalpost

“We wish to quickly highlight to you as follows: Your actions need to be guided so that you do not interfere unduly and you do not exercise executive and judicial functions.

“Your purported order removing the General Manager of OSEMSAS, Dr Babatunde Olusegun, from office and directing the Head of Service to put in an immediate replacement was beyond your powers.

“It was discovered that the House never sat on any petition or inquiry or query or report at any time requiring the appearance of the said OSEMSAS General Manager before you handed him a suspension from office and directed the Head of Service for his immediate replacement.

He was not heard at all by the House or whatever Committee before the announcement of his removal yesterday which is against the manifestation of fair trial.

“It was also discovered that the query which you acted upon was received by the said General Manager only yesterday after you had directed his removal and his immediate replacement.

“We are in possession of information that a friend of yours who is a Medical Doctor serving at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital is your interest, as you have been pestering the Head of Service to announce that your friend’s name be announced as a replacement for the victimized General Manger of OSEMSAS.

“You must be enlightened that yours is not to remove and replace any government official. That is clearly an affront to the powers of the Executive.

“Your excitements, emotions, biases and sentiments need to be cautioned so that you do not embarrass the Adeleke Administration which has been putting smiles on the faces of the masses, giving priority to the welfare of civil servants and retirees.”