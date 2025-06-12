Osemeke: Edge Cloud, Necessity For Nigeria’s Digital Future

Share

As Nigeria accelerates its journey toward a digitally transformed economy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unitellas Edge Cloud, Smith Osemeke, has laid out a compelling case for why edge cloud technology is not just the future, but a present necessity for Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Osemeke explained that Unitellas has partnered with Zadara, a leading US-based edge cloud provider, to deploy edge cloud infrastructure directly within Nigeria, saying that this local presence ensures ultra-low latency and high-volume data processing, which is especially critical in sectors like oil and gas, where realtime monitoring of drilling operations and fluid composition is essential and FSI where millions of banking transactions need to be processed instantaneously.

According to him, traditional public cloud services—hosted in faraway data centers in Europe or the United States—introduced significant latency, insisting that this makes them unsuitable for real-time applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which require instantaneous data processing.

While speaking on Unitellas’ strategic government partnerships, the company’s CEO said: “Unitellas is playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

In collaboration with Galaxy Backbone, under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the company supports the 1Government Cloud initiative.

This platform is central to the digitalization of over 700 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS).

This cloud infrastructure also aligns with the national mandates for Nigeria Data Protection and Sovereignty, ensuring that sensitive government data remains within national borders.”

On enhancing National Security and Data Sovereignty, Osemeke emphasized that data domestication is not just an economic issue—it’s a matter of national security.

With infrastructure hosted locally, Unitellas ensures compliance with Nigerian regulations, enhances cybersecurity, and reduces exposure to foreign surveillance and cyber threats.

He said: “I cannot be here in Nigeria and my information is stored outside. These providers have access to your data, not you.

It can be compromised,” Osemeke warned, adding that “the Security Operations Center (SOC) of the platform plays a pivotal role in safeguarding digital infrastructure by actively monitoring and neutralizing millions of cyber threats on a daily basis.

“These threats often originate from a wide array of international sources, underscoring the importance of a robust and responsive cybersecurity framework.

“By hosting data locally, Unitellas enhances its ability to implement IP and region-based access restrictions, enabling more precise control over who can access sensitive information.

“This localized approach also allows for real-time threat response, ensuring that potential breaches are addressed immediately, thereby minimizing risk.

“Furthermore, local data hosting grants full sovereignty over national data assets, a critical factor in maintaining data integrity and compliance with national regulations.”

Share