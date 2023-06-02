New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
Oseke Hails Gbajabiamila On Appointment As Chief Of Staff

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon. Preye Oseke, has hailed Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila’s appointment as Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu.

Until his appointment, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Friday, Oseke described Gbajabiamila’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole given his wealth of experience and service to the nation over the years.

The statement read: On behalf of the good people of Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, I congratulate Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Indeed Gbajabiamila’s appointment is a befitting development that is rooted in dedication, loyalty, history, a fit for purpose, and deserving for the unblemished lawmaker per excellence.

“It is the hope and expectation of millions of Nigerians that he will deploy his varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation.

“While praying that the Almighty God guides and protects Gbajabiamila on this national assignment, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is hoped to impact positively in the lives of the masses.”

