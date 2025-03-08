Ose Meji Festival 2025: A grand celebration of Ibadan’s heritage

Share

In the heart of Ibadan, where history and culture intertwine, the Ose Meji Festival stands as a sacred ritual, deeply rooted in the city’s founding legend. This festival honours Lagelu, the progenitor of Ibadan, through the divination of the Ifa oracle, “Odu Ose Meji.”

According to Yoruba folklore, when Lagelu sought divine guidance to establish a new settlement, the Ifa oracle revealed “Odu Ose Meji.” This prophecy spoke of a land with great potential but also warned of challenges that could only be overcome through unity and communal spirit. Thus, “Ose Meji” became the guiding principle of Ibadan; a reminder of the sacrifices and resilience needed to build and sustain a thriving community.

Speaking at the recent celebration of Ose Meji Festival 2025, the National President of OPC New Era Worldwide, Aare Dr. Razak Arogundade, disclosed the importance of celebrating the festival on a grand scale. He described Ose Meji as a festival that truly represents Ibadan’s identity and heritage.

“We need to celebrate this festival in a big way so that Ose Meji itself will be happy,” he said. He also called on all sons and daughters of Ibadan to unite in celebration, just as they do for the Osun Osogbo Festival.

In his address, the Araba Oluseese of Ibadan, Araba Ifalere Odugbemi, expressed gratitude to Eledumare for granting them another opportunity to celebrate the festival.

“This festival tells the story of Ibadan’s beginning. Without Ose Meji, there would be no Ibadan,” he stated. He urged all Ibadan indigenes to come together and uphold their cultural traditions.

While the Chairman of OPC New Era in Oyo State, Comrade Rotimi Olumo, highlighted the collaboration between OPC New Era and the people of Ibadan in organising the festival. He reiterated that one of the primary goals of the OPC (Oodua People’s Congress) New Era is the promotion of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“The Ose Meji Festival is significant to the people of Ibadan, and they do not take it lightly. If Ose Meji had not been revealed by Ifa, Ibadan as we know it today would not exist. The name Ose Meji signifies greatness, meaning the city was destined to be great,” Olumo noted.

He further encouraged all residents of Ibadan to actively participate in the festival, emphasizing that those who seek prosperity in Ibadan must honor its traditions and heritage.

The Ose Meji Festival is more than just a cultural event; it is a celebration of Ibadan’s history, unity, and identity. As calls for greater participation grow, this festival continues to reinforce the legacy of Lagelu and the divine wisdom of the Ifa oracle, ensuring that future generations uphold the values that shaped Ibadan into the great city it is today.

