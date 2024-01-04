Ose Local Govt Demands Ondo Governorship Slot

The neglect of the Ose Local Government in the consideration of power sharing has been bemoaned and condemned by the people of the area and her leaders of thought.

In a publication with the theme, NEGLECT OF THE PEOPLE OF OSE: IT’S TIME TO RIGHT THE WRONG WITH ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY, Adedotun Ajulo and Evans Ogunleye emphasized the quote of Clint Smith, an American author and poet who once proclaimed that: “Until affirmative action is described and understood as one mechanism by which to make amends for historical wrongdoing against members of marginalized communities, it will fail to meaningfully address the inequality that exists as a direct result of federal policy.”

Smith’s proclamation speaks truly of the situation and neglect of Ose Local Government Area, particularly, Ose North LCDA (Ireakari). Since the return of democracy in 1999, Ose as a local government has been subjected to dire marginalization and neglect particularly as pertains to the constitution of the Ondo State Executive Council and representation on the floor of the House of Representatives.

With the unfortunate demise of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and the ascension of Governor Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, as the Governor of Ondo State, it becomes pertinent to bring the attention of the current dispensation to the biting reality that Ose Local Government Area has been marginalized for long enough, hence, more deserving of the position of Deputy Governor of Ondo State based on reasons as allude to by them.

A deputy governor from Ondo North will not only serve out the remaining tenure of late Gov. Akeredolu but will be less problematic for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s continuity in the 2024 gubernatorial election as they will not be contesting in the election against the zoning convention in the state. That is a 2024 joint South/Central ticket.

An arrangement with Ose as Deputy Governor will give Ondo North a better sense of belonging by completing the 8 years of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s tenure.

With the two current Ministers of the Federal Republic from both Akoko and Akure in the Ondo Central this is in addition to the incumbent Senator from Akoko. It is only just and equitable that Owo/Ose Federal Constituency should be favoured for the position of deputy governor given the fact that Akoko has produced a governor, three deputy governors, four speakers, a deputy speaker and several ministers from 1999 till date.

Ose has never had any opportunity to hold an important political position both at the Federal and the State level since the creation of the state.

Equity and reasonability naturally dictate that Owo cannot serve as Governor for about Seven years and then be relegated to a deputy position, whilst always claiming that Owo is one at the expense of Ose People. (OWO IS ONE; meaning Owo and Ose are One).

Again, if the office of the deputy Governor is eventually ceded to Ose Local Government which we believe should be done to right the previous wrongs and to allow for political inclusion, it is only equitable that a candidate from Ose North (Ireakari) should be given an opportunity or consideration based on the fact that the current House of Representatives member and the state cabinet members are from Ose South, (Ekamarun).

They call on Governor Lucky Orimisan Ayeidatiwa and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rise to the occasion and give the people of Ose Local Government (more particularly Ose North, Ireakari) a sense of belonging in the spirit of equity and fairness.